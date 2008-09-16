After They Play, Nick Wants Kids to Watch

Nickelodeon is launching the second season of popular series iCarly on Worldwide Day of Play, Sept. 27, the network said Tuesday.

As previously announced, Nickelodeon will go dark for three hours during the middle of the day to encourage children to go outside and play. Once they come home, however, Nick is hoping that they stick around for iCarly.

To help promote the season premiere, Nick enlisted Olympic Games swimmer Natalie Coughlin, who will “turn the lights back on” at Nick at 3 p.m. and will star in sketches and public-service announcements. All of that will lead up to an iCarly marathon beginning at 6 p.m., leading up to the premiere at 9 p.m.

The premiere of iCarly follows the success of Gym Teacher: The Movie, which was the highest-rated program on all of television among children 2-11 Friday night, drawing 2.8 million viewers overall.