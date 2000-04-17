After speculation that she would be leaving the network, Karey Burke instead received a new two-year deal at NBC and a promotion to executive vice president of series development.
After speculation that she would be leaving the network, Karey Burke instead received a new two-year deal at NBC and a promotion to executive vice president of series development. She will now oversee all comedy and drama development at the network under NBC Entertainment President Garth Ancier. Burke, formerly executive vice president of comedy development, has been with NBC since 1988, when she joined the network as an assistant in comedy development.
