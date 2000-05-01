After receiving a binder of merger reviews pending before the FCC, Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and ranking member Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) are working to pass legislation that would require the FCC to complete most reviews within three months. "Senators DeWine and Kohl are determined to find floor time for this in the next few months," said a subcommittee staffer. "This is the kind of bill that can move quickly." A similar House bill, sponsored by Rep. Chip Pickering (R-Miss.), awaits a vote by the telecommunications subcommittee.