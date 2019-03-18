After Investigation, Neil Degrasse Tyson Back on ‘StarTalk’ and ‘Cosmos’

Neil deGrasse Tyson is coming back to StarTalk and Cosmos after he was investigated for sexual misconduct. Fox and National Geographic conducted the investigations.

StarTalk comes back on Nat Geo in April and no air date was divulged for Cosmos.

StarTalk is produced by Curved Light Productions and National Geographic Studios. Season five debuted March 5 on National Geographic.

The third season of Cosmos, hosted by deGrasse Tyson and executive produced by Seth MacFarlane, was to debut March 3 on Fox. It also airs on Nat Geo.

DeGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist, was accused in late 2018 of three instances of misconduct, from 2018, 2009 and the early ‘80s. His accusers included an assistant on Cosmos and an astronomy professor. In a Facebook post from Dec. 1 entitled “On Being Accused,” deGrasse Tyson offers lengthy explanations for each allegation, including one for rape.

“Accusations can damage a reputation and a marriage,” he said. “Sometimes irreversibly. I see myself as a loving husband and as a public servant – a scientist and educator who serves at the will of the public. I am grateful for the support I’ve received from those who continue to respect and value me and my work.”