Nat Geo Pulls ‘StarTalk’ After DeGrasse Tyson Allegations

National Geographic has taken StarTalk, hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, off the air following allegations of sexual misconduct against the host. The fifth season of StarTalk premiered on National Geographic Nov. 12.

DeGrasse Tyson’s guests include former vice president Al Gore, late chef Anthony Bourdain, podcast host Joe Rogan, anchor Dan Rather and author George R.R. Martin. The season has 20 episodes. Three have aired.

StarTalk is produced by Curved Light Productions and National Geographic Studios.

The third season of Cosmos, hosted by deGrasse Tyson and executive produced by Seth MacFarlane, is to debut March 3 on Fox, while also airing on Nat Geo.

DeGrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist, has been named in multiple sexual misconduct allegations. He described two of the incidents as benign and denied the third.

Fox and Nat Geo are investigating the allegations.