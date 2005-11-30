After-Hours Net Set for First Drama

MTV Networks’ nighttime network for teens, The N, has started production on its first hour-long drama thriller. Whistler charts the aftermath of a mysterious death of a local snowboarding star in a mountain resort town.

Slated the run in fall 2005, the series is being produced in Vancouver, British Columbia, by The N, Toronto’s Blueprint Entertainment and Vancouver’s Boardwatch Productions, in association with Canadian broadcaster CTV.

The N, currently in 45 million homes, has seen its largest programming success so far from Degrassi, also filmed in Canada. The network, which programs between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, shares bandwidth with preschool network Noggin, which programs during the other hours. It averaged 152,000 total viewers in prime during November, up 7% over last year.