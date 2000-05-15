After growing 15% from 1998 to 1999, radio revenue was off to a good start in first quarter 2000 as ad spending improved by 21% over 1Q 1999, according to the Radio Advertising Bureau. National revenue was up a whopping 35%, fueled by a 40% gain in the Southwest and 39% growth each in the East and West, while local ad sales rose 17%, RAB said last Monday. While dotcom spending is considered a major contributor to radio's resurgence, without it, national revenue still would have risen by 19% in the first quarter of this year, RAB President Gary Fries said in a news release.