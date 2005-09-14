After Danza Exit, Vetrini Takes Heat

Former Tony Danza Show sidekick and Apprentice contestant Ereka Vetrini has been hired to be a contributor to Court TV's entertainment news program, Hollywood Heat.

Ventrini was bumped from her Danza gig earlier this summer in a shake-up of the Buena Vista Television show's staff.

Prior to her run on The Apprentice, Vetrini was a global promotional marketing manager for Clinique and an internal operations consultant for Estee Lauder.

Hollywood Heat airs Thursdays at 11 p.m. and is hosted by A.J. Hammer (who also co-hosts Showbiz Tonight on CNN Headline News).



--Paige Albiniak contributed to this story