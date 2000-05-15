After the cancellation of PBS' conservative-leaning program National Desk, 'Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) wants the service to make sure it continues to air programs that reflect conservative views. "I am hopeful that the good intentions of PBS programmers reflected in the 16 National Desk segments aired on public stations will ensure that a suitable replacement is included in future PBS schedules," the chairman of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee wrote to PBS President Pat Mitchell. Tauzin says the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 requires the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to ensure that public television programming is balanced and objective.