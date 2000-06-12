African-Americans are actually over-represented in prime time, according to a study released Wednesday by the Screen Actors Guild: The group makes up 13% of the U.S. population but 16% of TV's nightly characters. However, African-Americans are mostly concentrated in sitcoms on either UPN (36% of its characters are black) or The WB (22% are black). Interestingly, every show on UPN features an African-American series regular. In contrast, the group is under-represented on FOX (10%) and NBC (11%.)