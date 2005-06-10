Africa Channel To Launch In August

James Makawa, CEO of The Africa Channel, says he has a carriage deal with one of the top three MSO's and that the channel will launch in August.

The English-language channel will be a mix of travel, lifestyle and general news and entertainment--from soaps to reality--with magazine shows a prime driver, plus lots of music, says Makawa.

Although Makawa wouldn't identify the big deal, he told CNN Friday he has been in negotiations with Time Warner, Comcast, Cox, Charter.

Channel backers include former Atlanta Mayor and UN Ambassador Andrew Young and NBA player Dikembe Mutombo.