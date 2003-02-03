AFL, NHL in same ratings arena

In its debut on NBC Sunday afternoon, the Arena Football League was

neck-and-neck with ABC's coverage of the National Hockey League All-Star

Game.

Both events averaged a 5 household share, while the All-Star Game came out

one-tenth of a rating point ahead, with a 2.3 versus a 2.2 for the AFL. That's

based on Nielsen's 55 local metered markets.

CBS' golf coverage beat them both, averaging a 3.2/6.

AFL coverage doubled the rating of the World Cup Skiing NBC aired one week

earlier.