AFL, NHL in same ratings arena
In its debut on NBC Sunday afternoon, the Arena Football League was
neck-and-neck with ABC's coverage of the National Hockey League All-Star
Game.
Both events averaged a 5 household share, while the All-Star Game came out
one-tenth of a rating point ahead, with a 2.3 versus a 2.2 for the AFL. That's
based on Nielsen's 55 local metered markets.
CBS' golf coverage beat them both, averaging a 3.2/6.
AFL coverage doubled the rating of the World Cup Skiing NBC aired one week
earlier.
