AFL-CIO weighs in vs. EchoStar/DirecTV

The AFL-CIO has come out against the merger of EchoStar Communications Corp.

and DirecTV Inc.

Among its reasons were solidarity with the Teamsters, the Communications

Workers of America and other unions opposing the merger; charges that EchoStar's

Dish Network failed to engage in collective bargaining and fired union activists

without cause; and concerns about a satellite-TV monopoly in rural areas

unserved by cable.

The union adopted the resolution last week and sent copies of its decision to

the Federal Communications Commission and members of Congress.