AFL-CIO weighs in vs. EchoStar/DirecTV
The AFL-CIO has come out against the merger of EchoStar Communications Corp.
and DirecTV Inc.
Among its reasons were solidarity with the Teamsters, the Communications
Workers of America and other unions opposing the merger; charges that EchoStar's
Dish Network failed to engage in collective bargaining and fired union activists
without cause; and concerns about a satellite-TV monopoly in rural areas
unserved by cable.
The union adopted the resolution last week and sent copies of its decision to
the Federal Communications Commission and members of Congress.
