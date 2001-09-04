AFI starts primetime awards fete

Add the American Film Institute to the ever-growing list of organizations with a primetime TV awards special.

CBS announced Monday that it was teaming up with AFI for an annual television event that will honor excellence in film and television. The inaugural event, AFI Awards 2001, will air live on CBS on Saturday, Jan. 5.

Each year, two 13-member committees-one representing film and the other television, will determine nominations in 19 award categories. An AFI jury of 100 experts from film and TV will select the winner. The special will also count down the top 10 American films of the year.

- Joe Schlosser