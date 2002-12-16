AFI names top TV shows
Established symbols of television excellence -- Home Box Office's The Sopranos,
NBC's The West Wing, CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond and Fox's
The Simpsons -- as well as TV newcomers NBC's Boomtown, The WB Television Network's
Gilmore Girls and HBO's Six Feet Under were among those named the
top television programs of 2002 by the American Film Institute.
Foreign film The Believer was also named, as were made-for-cable
movies Turner Network Television's Door to Door and HBO's The Gathering Storm.
A jury comprised of a chairperson, three scholars, three artists, three
critics and three AFI trustees selected the nominees after two days of
deliberations.
Honors will be handed out at a luncheon at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles
Jan. 16.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.