AFI names top TV shows

Established symbols of television excellence -- Home Box Office's The Sopranos,

NBC's The West Wing, CBS' Everybody Loves Raymond and Fox's

The Simpsons -- as well as TV newcomers NBC's Boomtown, The WB Television Network's

Gilmore Girls and HBO's Six Feet Under were among those named the

top television programs of 2002 by the American Film Institute.

Foreign film The Believer was also named, as were made-for-cable

movies Turner Network Television's Door to Door and HBO's The Gathering Storm.

A jury comprised of a chairperson, three scholars, three artists, three

critics and three AFI trustees selected the nominees after two days of

deliberations.

Honors will be handed out at a luncheon at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles

Jan. 16.