Afghanistan to hear more VOA
The Voice of America said Monday that it is stepping up broadcasts into
Afghanistan in the wake of the Oct. 7 air strikes against the Taliban and
terrorist camps.
In its second expansion since Sept. 11, the service will add one hour of
programming in the Dari and Pashto languages.
According to a VOA study, 80 percent of Afghan men and boys listen to
VOA.
The service is also moving two reporters into northern Afghanistan to
supplement correspondents already in Islamabad, Pakistan.
