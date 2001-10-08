Afghanistan to hear more VOA

The Voice of America said Monday that it is stepping up broadcasts into

Afghanistan in the wake of the Oct. 7 air strikes against the Taliban and

terrorist camps.

In its second expansion since Sept. 11, the service will add one hour of

programming in the Dari and Pashto languages.

According to a VOA study, 80 percent of Afghan men and boys listen to

VOA.

The service is also moving two reporters into northern Afghanistan to

supplement correspondents already in Islamabad, Pakistan.