Affils seek to slow media-ownership review
Network affiliates are the latest group seeking to delay the Federal
Communications Commission's effort to rewrite broadcast-ownership rules.
The Network Affiliated Stations Alliance asked the FCC Monday to postpone
comment and reply deadlines on the commission's effort to rewrite several
broadcast-ownership rules.
NASA said the deadlines should be moved back two months and a day, to Feb. 3
for comments and March 3 for replies.
The group said it has hired economists to analyze the impact of ownership changes
and more time is needed to collect empirical data.
Media unions and consumer groups last week asked the FCC to extend deadlines
for comment and replies to proposed rule changes by at least three months, which
would move the deadlines to April and June at the earliest.
