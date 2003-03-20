Affils: ABC dropped the ball, again

For the second time in six weeks, ABC affiliates are complaining that their

network let them down in crisis coverage.

ABC's response to the early stages of war in Iraq Wednesday night brought

quick complaints from affiliates saying not only was the network less

prepared than others, but that they were misled by the network into thinking ABC

was in continuous coverage and there would be no cutaway for local news.

When anchor Peter Jennings did send it back to local stations for local news,

news departments were caught unprepared and had to scramble to put something on

the air.

"They dropped a scud missile on their affiliates," one ABC affiliate

news director said.

Anger and disappointment were widespread among ABC affiliate news directors

and their general managers Thursday morning, with many an electronic mail or conference

call among them overnight.

ABC news spokesman Jeffrey Schneider explained, "A decision was made to

end coverage at 11 p.m. Eastern time. We failed to communicate that information to our affiliates in a

timely manner, which left many of them in an untenable position -- not being

prepared to go on with their local newscasts -- which we deeply regret. There is

nothing we value more than the vital relationships we

have with our affiliates, and we are sorry to have let them down last night."

Schneider said the network and its affiliate relations were responding to

individual affiliate concerns Thursday.

An affiliates' meeting had already been scheduled for the National Association of Broadcasters-Radio-Television News Directors Association confab in

Las Vegas next month.