Affiliates: TV-cap hike faces higher bar

To counter network arguments that the Federal Communications Commission has

no choice but to raise or eliminate the 35 percent cap on TV-household reach,

the National Affiliated Stations Alliance told the FCC an increase faces higher

legal obstacles than retention.

"A decision to modify or repeal is subject to precisely the same

public-interest standard and judicial review as a decision to keep the cap," the

NASA wrote to the commission Friday. "A decision to modify the cap or eliminate

must be justified by the evidence," which "was shown to support retention."

Friday's filing was one of several the group filed pushing to end abusive

tactics the networks allegedly use in reaching contracts with affiliates and to

defeat networks' attempts to raise the cap.