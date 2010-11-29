Affiliates Picking OffMore Network Spots

The midterm elections revealed just how divided the nation’s electorate

is, but autumn 2010 nevertheless united a different famously

adversarial pair: TV networks and their affiliate stations.

Led by ABC’s Inventory Exchange System (IES), the three senior

broadcast networks all unveiled innovative spot deals for their

affiliates in the weeks before Election Day, designed to capture

the outsize political spending going on at the local-station level.

ABC has since taken the ad exchange model

with affiliates in dramatic new directions.

While hot-button issues such as reverse compensation

and sharing retransmission consent

cash continue to rankle some stations, the

vast majority at the local level appreciated

their networks’ efforts to maximize the stations’

taste of political cash this fall. And they are increasingly curious as to how the model

might work during other parts of the year.

“I think it’s a great concept, and it’s worked

out real well for us,” says Vincent Sadusky,

who oversees a 32-station group as president/

CEO of LIN Media. “Any time the networks

and affiliates come together like this, it’s a

win-win.”

New Take on a Tested Concept



The concept of networks swapping or selling

spots to affiliates is not new. But never before

have the networks made such a powerful offering

as they did prior to Election Day, with ABC,

CBS and NBC all coming up with novel ways

to wheel and deal commercial time with their

affiliates as the big day drew nearer. ABC first offered

affiliates six ad units in primetime in midand

late October, then offered a second batch

of spots in World News and prime in mid-November,

the start of the holiday shopping season.

ABC and its affils will next attempt a “reverse

exchange,” with the stations making some of

their spots in shows such as The Middle and The

Bachelor available to the network during the

slower local sales period of early-to-mid-January.

“The ABC Affiliate Board has received very positive feedback about the first two exchanges,

when affiliates purchased additional inventory

from the network,” ABC affiliates board chairman

Bill Hoffman told stations in a memo. “We

are hopeful you will look at this reverse exchange

as a very welcome source of new revenue.”

Seeing the success ABC had with its inventory

exchange, the NBC affiliates board engaged

in conversations with the Peacock network

about drawing up their version of the concept

on the NBC stations’ air. The

talks resulted in the affiliates

being able to buy a 30-second

spot each evening in Nightly

News from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1.

“We [saw] this as a great way

to help our affiliates meet the

demands of the marketplace,”

NBC said in a statement. “It

capitalizes on our long history

of optimizing inventory to benefit both the stations and the

network, and it builds on our

many shared successes.”

An estimated two-thirds to

three-quarters of the NBC affiliate

body is said to have opted in

for the spots in Brian Williams’ newscast. “The

reaction from affiliates was really good,” says

Brian Lawlor, NBC affiliates board chairman.

“Our board members said they thought it was

great—their stations were able to monetize it.”

NBC affiliates were also able to monetize a pair

of spots in the pre- and post-game Sunday Night

Football broadcast on Oct. 31. Both NBC and the

affiliates board characterized the spots as a gift

from the network.

CBS, which is enjoying

an extraordinary

primetime run that is

delivering strong audiences

to affiliates’ late

newscasts, went with

a different approach.

Affiliates were given

a spot swap, as opposed

to being able to

buy an ad unit—with

the network giving up

airtime in late October and taking equal time

back after the elections in November. Unlike

the exchanges at ABC and NBC, CBS affiliates

were not given a choice about opting in.

Speaking at the B&C Onscreen Summit in

late October, CBS Corp. President/CEO Leslie

Moonves said his network frequently engaged

in spot swaps with affiliates. “You go where the

money is, where the best economics work out,”

Moonves said. “There’s no hard and fast rule, but

this was an opportunity for the affiliates to win,

the O&Os to win and for the network to win.”

CBS swapped spots with affiliates in 60 Minutes

during election season in years past. This

fall’s offering included the 60 Minutes batch and

10 additional spots in a range of primetime

shows, including The Mentalist. Most affiliates

did well with the extra spots, said CBS affiliates

board chairman

Wayne Daugherty,

though he wouldn’t

mind board input—

or at least an earlier

heads-up from the network next time, “so we

can plan for it a little better,” he said.

The Fox network, meanwhile, did not push

a spot exchange for affiliates during election

season, though the network has had its own

“inventory buyback” program in place for

years. Fox affiliates say they must purchase

extra ad time as part of their affiliate contracts.

All four major networks of course have

sizeable O&O station

groups (though ABC’s

stands to shrink from

10 outlets to 8 when a

deal to sell WTVG Toledo

and WJRT Flint is

completed early next

year). The networkowned

station groups

play critical roles in

inventory exchanges,

cluing the networks

in as to when local demand

may exceed national, and helping the

networks establish pricing for local spots.

‘Exchange’ of Ideas



With the historic 2010 midterms in the

rear view, it will be some time before political

spending—and spending on local races in

particular—heats up once again. But the networks and their affiliate bodies are exploring

ways the inventory model could work during

other times during the year, such as ABC’s exchange

occurring the weeks of Nov. 15 and

Nov. 22, ahead of the Black Friday kickoff of

the holiday shopping season, and the reverseexchange

program planned for January.

(Lawlor and Daugherty say there have been

no discussions with their networks about

making the ad exchange a two-way street, as

ABC has done.)

ABC execs have said that high-wattage TV

events, such as March’s Oscars telecast and June’s

NBA Finals, are at least up for discussion if the

affiliates can make a case that demand for local

spots during these programs

is running particularly high.

Lawlor says conversations

with the folks at 30 Rock

about broadening NBC’s

exchange program is ongoing.

“This is the beginning of

us having regular dialogue

about the opportunity to

expand it to other dayparts,”

the NBC affiliates chief says.

“Hopefully we can brainstorm

new and different ways of doing business

that allow us both to be better. If we can identify

ways to increase cash flow for the affiliates

and develop a revenue stream for the network,

that’s really good for the relationship.”

Gluing the Model



The traditional network-affiliate model

evolves daily, and some realists speak of it imploding

at some point in the future, under the

weight of such issues as excessive reverse comp.

The inventory exchange model is evolving too,

and could meet a similar fate if networks and

affiliates don’t agree on the pricing or timing of

such transactions. “The devil is in the details,”

says one influential affiliate board member.

But concepts such as sharing retrans cash

gleaned from pay-TV operators and buying, selling

or swapping ad units to maximize their value

appear to add a considerable amount of concrete

to the decades-old network-affiliate foundation.

“It tightens the bond and strengthens the

relationship between networks and their affiliate

partners,” says Perry Sook, Nexstar

Broadcasting Group chairman/CEO. “I think

it’s a very good move.”

E-mail comments to mmalone@nbmedia.com and follow him on Twitter: @StationBiz