Affiliates: O&Os have no lock on local news

A Federal Communications Commission study ignored Economics 101 when it

concluded that network owned-and-operated stations aired more local news than affiliates, the

Network Affiliated Stations Alliance and the National Association of

Broadcasters said Monday.

The study failed to consider that O&Os are more prevalent in the larger

markets, which are most capable of supporting strong newscasts, the groups said in a filing

to the FCC.

Failure to compare newscasts within similar markets violates a basic tenet of

economics -- that all variables but the one examined must be held constant.

Failure to hold other factors constant is a "common fallacy" of economists,

the groups argued, quoting Paul Samuelson, Nobel laureate and principal author of

Economics, the most well-known introductory economics text.

The local news study was one of several the FCC issued recently to support

sweeping revisions to media-ownership rules.

The NASA and the NAB are fighting the major networks' effort to increase the 35

percent cap on one company's TV-household reach.