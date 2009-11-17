Affiliate Boards to Meet in Vegas

The affiliate boards representing ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox will meet during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, which occurs April 10-15. Representatives from the full Fox affiliate association will also convene in Vegas.

"The NAB Show is always the preeminent annual gathering for broadcasters," said Northwest Broadcasting President/CEO Brian Brady, who chairs the Fox affiliate board. "It provides an unparalleled opportunity for Fox affiliates to discuss business opportunities while exposing local TV station operators to the latest technologies shaping the media industry."

"Today's announcement brings a group of high-level decision-making executives to the NAB Show, which is welcome news to the expected 1,500-plus exhibiting companies showcasing new technology," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown.