An Affair to Forget

A Current Affair returned to television Monday after a nearly nine-year absence, running pieces about the brutal murder of a Las Vegas high-school student and a proposed Virginia law that would ban people from exposing the tops of their undergarments in public.

In its first night on the air, the program showed weakness in the three biggest markets. On WNYW New York, its 2.5 rating/5 share was down 31% from a year earlier. KTTV Los Angeles was down 38%, with a 2.1/5. On WFLD Chicago, the show pulled a 1.2 /3, down 25% from last year.

A Current Affair is showing in 26 markets and is expected to expand to more in the fall.