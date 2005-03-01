Affair Adds Correspondents

Twentieth Television has named three correspondents for its planned fall syndicated revival of access magazine show A Current Affair.

Michel James Bryant comes over from access mag Extra, where he was a legal expert and consumer reporter; Harris Faulkner has been a weeknight anchor at KSTP-TV Minneapolis; and Tina Malave was formerly host of NBC Reality series, Next Action Star.

Current Affair will have at least a couple of "legal eagle" eyes on the industry. Bryant is an attorney, as is show host Tim Green.



The revival of the syndicated half-hour, which aired for 10 years starting in 1986, will begin airing on the co-owned Fox O&O's starting this spring. Other stations will be given the option to give it an early, summer. launch