Affair Adds Correspondents
Twentieth Television has named three correspondents for its planned fall syndicated revival of access magazine show A Current Affair.
Michel James Bryant comes over from access mag Extra, where he was a legal expert and consumer reporter; Harris Faulkner has been a weeknight anchor at KSTP-TV Minneapolis; and Tina Malave was formerly host of NBC Reality series, Next Action Star.
Current Affair will have at least a couple of "legal eagle" eyes on the industry. Bryant is an attorney, as is show host Tim Green.
The revival of the syndicated half-hour, which aired for 10 years starting in 1986, will begin airing on the co-owned Fox O&O's starting this spring. Other stations will be given the option to give it an early, summer. launch
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.