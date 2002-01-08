AFBF lends support to DBS merger

The proposed merger between EchoStar Communications Corp. and Hughes

Electronics Corp. has gained some valuable support from a large rural constituent,

with the American Farm Bureau Federation offering its support of the $26 billion

deal.

"The [AFBF] believes that the proposed merger between [Hughes subsidiary]

DirecTV [Inc.] and EchoStar Communications will provide great benefits to rural

America, making broadband services available to millions of rural residents and

expanding local broadcast coverage," AFBF president Bob Stallman wrote to

members of Congress.

The largest concern the merger has faced is whether combining the two largest

U.S. satellite-TV companies into one would severely reduce competition in rural

markets where satellite TV is the only TV option.

EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen argued that the merger would allow the combined

company to offer high-speed Internet access nationwide, including all rural

areas, as well as to expand the number of markets into which EchoStar could offer

local TV service.

The AFBF's support should be important to rural lawmakers because the association

represents more than 5 million farming families in the United States and Puerto Rico.

At the same time, the House of Representatives' Western Caucus came out

opposing the deal, with Rep. Chris Cannon (R-Utah) calling it "unthinkable."

"After carefully reviewing the facts of the proposed merger between EchoStar

and DirecTV, we have grave concerns that such a merger may increase costs and

decrease options for our constituents who want [direct-broadcast satellite].

Thus, we are writing to you to express our opposition to the merger as proposed

and urge your agencies to exercise appropriate scrutiny," wrote members of the

Western Caucus, chaired by Rep. Richard Pombo (R-Calif.), to Attorney General

John Ashcroft and Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell.

Cannon, who is vice chairman of the caucus, went even further. "I am

astonished that two large sophisticated companies would push a merger before

Congress that has so little chance of passing regulatory scrutiny," Cannon said.

"This merger as proposed is unthinkable and it should not take the Justice

Department and the FCC much time to deny it."