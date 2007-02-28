AFA Takes Aim at Discovery Special

The American Family Association (AFA) is asking members to e-mail complaints to Discovery about its upcoming special The Lost Tomb of Jesus.

Discovery describes the special, from Titanic's James Cameron, as "part archaeological adventure, part Biblical history, part forensic science, part theological controversy, " adding, "this is a story that will be carried around the world."

AFA, a Tupelo, Miss.-based group that has taken aim at media content via e-mail campaigns, sees it as an assault on the Bible.

"It is time for Christians to send a message to The Discovery Channel and Hollywood that enough is enough! Don't stay silent while The Discovery Channel and Hollywood continually attack our faith and our values, " says AFA founder Donald Wildmon (the group is the former National Federation For Decency), in an e-mail that asks members to pass it along to family and friends and includes a link to a form complaint to the channel.