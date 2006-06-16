AFA Defends Trace Complaints

The American Family Association said it is sending a letter to the FCC Friday documenting the complaints it submitted about CBS drama Without a Trace--it says there were over 165,000--including the names and addresses of the complainants.

That is in response to CBS affiliates, who told the FCC this week in a supplement to their challenge of a proposed multimillion dollar FCC fine against the show, that the complaint was based on viewers who didn't actually see the show and weren't necessarily in the market it was broadcast in, so were not legitimate complaints. The stations want the FCC to rescind the fine.

Randy Sharp, executive director of special projects for AFA, says that "each complaint was filed by an individual and has standing," as he says the letter will desmonstrate, though he said that that information was on the original complaints as well.