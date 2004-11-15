AFA Complains About Private Ryan

It turns out that at least one of the Federal Communications Commission complaints that started coming in Friday against the "F-words" on ABC's Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) airing of Saving Private Ryan came from a familiar source, Don Wildmon's American Family Association, which complained last time the movie aired.

AFA put out an alert last Friday asking members to file complaints, saying that ABC had "crossed the line by airing at least 20 "F" words and 12 "S" words during prime time viewing hours!

"We realize it is important for families, especially our children, recognize the sacrifices made by our loved ones during wartime," said AFA in the alert. "However, airing excessively profane language during prime-time television hours is not necessary to convey that sacrifice.