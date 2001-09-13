AES reskeds NYC convention

The Audio Engineering Society has rescheduled its convention which was to be held next week at New York City's Javits Center.

The new dates are November 30 to December 3 and it will

still be held at the Javits Center.

Roger Furness, AES executive director says that the New York City Mayor's Office of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have taken over large portions of the Javits Center, making it impossible to hold the event as planned.

'We would like to spare a thought for those who have had their lives so much more severly disrupted than any of us,' says Furness. 'We were, and are, very sensitive to their feelings. Let us hope that we can look forward to better times ahead.' - Ken Kerschbaumer