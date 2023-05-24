A+E’s Paul Buccieri Joins Board Of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation announced that Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of the A+E Networks Group, was named to its board of directors.

The foundation noted that under Buccieri, A+E has been recognized for its philanthropic commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and its supports for causes including heart health awareness, veterans and military families, education and mentorship.

Last year, ﻿A+E Networks organized an event for Elton John to perform at the White House. Buccieri formed a relationship with the foundation at that time.

“Raising awareness of the ongoing global AIDS epidemic, and the means to protect yourself, as well as the barriers to ending the disease are absolutely critical to our work at the Elton John AIDS Foundation,” said David Furnish, Chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “Paul’s deep experience and understanding of messaging and the global media ecosystem at the highest level is a tremendous asset to our Board. Elton and my fellow board members are delighted he has joined us at such a critical time for the Foundation. We deeply value both his professional expertise and longtime understanding of, and compassion for, those who are vulnerable and in need of support.”

Buccieri joined A+E in 2015 as president of A&E and History Channel. Before that he was chairman of ITV Studios U.S. Group & ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

“I have long admired Elton's unparalleled dedication to equality and human dignity, and I am honored to join Elton, David, Anne and the entire Board of the Elton John AIDS Foundation to help further their life-saving work," said Buccieri. “The Foundation has an unwavering commitment to ending the AIDS epidemic and supporting communities in need, and I look forward to contributing to their vital mission."