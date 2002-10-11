A&E's Lost World low on viewers
A&E Network is still struggling to hit a ratings mark with its original dramatic
fare.
The network earned a 1.7 average rating for its two-part dinosaur-exploration
miniseries, The Lost World, according to Nielsen Media Research. That is
above A&E's third-quarter prime time average of 1.1. However, it's below
what the channel typically collects for its originals.
Last January's Magnificent Ambersons scored a strong 2.6 rating. A
2001 adaptation of The Great Gatsby was a hit, collecting a 3.3 rating.
Earlier this year, A&E axed its two original drama series, 100 Centre
Street and Nero Wolfe, blaming high production costs and low ratings.
