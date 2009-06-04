A&E's 'Beast' Gets Canceled
It looks as though A&E drama "The Beast" will not be coming back for a second season.
Sources indicate the Patrick Swayze starrer about a rogue FBI cop in Chicago has been canceled after 13 episodes, with the final installment having aired on April 23.
A&E told Daily Variety that no decision has been made.
