A&E's 'Beast' Gets Canceled

It looks as though A&E drama "The Beast" will not be coming back for a second season.

Sources indicate the Patrick Swayze starrer about a rogue FBI cop in Chicago has been canceled after 13 episodes, with the final installment having aired on April 23.

A&E told Daily Variety that no decision has been made.

