Aerosmith "Back in the Saddle" for NASCAR

ESPN and ABC are collaborating with rock band Aerosmith for music to support its new NASCAR deal that begins next year.

The band is scheduled to record a special live version of "Back in the Saddle" this Saturday during a concert at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. ESPN/ABC says the song will be an integral part of its NASCAR coverage in 2007.

ESPN and ABC will air the final 17 races of the NASCAR Nextel Cup next year, including the final 10 races that make up the playoff series called the "Chase for the NASCAR Nextel Cup."