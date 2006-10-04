On-Aerial PSA Campaign

The Ad Council is teaming up with nonprofits and the definitely-for-profit Buena Vista Worldwide Home Entertainment on a new PSA campaign.

The campaign will look to leverage the publicity around this week's re-release of Disney's The Little Mermaid for some extra eyeballs to its campaign to "protect the oceans from the "devastation" of marine debris.

The PSA's will feature characters and scenes from the popular film to encourage people not to discard trash--fishing lines and nets, cigarette butts, plastic bottles--near the coast, which the groups say contribute to 6.4 million tons of debris yearly that makes its way to the ocean.

Nonprofits participating are the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation (NMSF), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Environmental Defense.

Disney could get some extra promotional push for its DVD release via the PSA's, though an Ad Council spokesperson said that was not the plan, and pointed out that while the DVD was re-released this week, the campaign won't launch for four to six weeks.

