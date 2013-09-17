Aereo Launches in Houston

Aereo's two-step into the Lone Star State got underway Tuesday with the launch of its broadband TV/cloud DVR combo in Houston.

According to Aereo's original launch plans for Houston, the service there has a potential reach of 5.6 million consumers, and offers access to KRIV-DT (FOX), KPRC-HD (NBC), KTRK-HD (ABC), KUHT-DT (PBS), KHOU-DT (CBS), and KIAH-DT (CW), as well as MundoFox, Telemundo, AntennaTV, ION, Qubo, COZI-TV, Saigon TV and Bloomberg Television.

Aereo is expected to launch service in Dallas on Sept. 23. Aereo originally announced plans to launch in Chicago on Sept. 13, but has delayed its commercial debut in the Windy City.

Aereo has already launched in New York City, Boston, Miami, Utah, and Atlanta. Markets on tap include Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Pittsburgh, and Raleigh-Durham, N.C., among others.

