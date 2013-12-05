Aereo To Launch In Baltimore On December 16

Aereo will launch its mix of broadband TV and cloud DVR services in Baltimore on December 16, the company announced Thursday.

Aereo, which uses an array of thumb-sized antennas to capture digital TV signals before shipping them along to customers via broadband, said the launch will cover 11 counties across central Maryland, and offer 17 over-the-air channels, including WMAR (ABC), WBAL (NBC), WJZ (CBS), WNUV (CW) and WMPT (PBS); special interest channels such as MeTV, MyNetwork TV, BounceTV, ZUUS Country and ThisTV. Aereo customers also have the ability to add Bloomberg Television.

The coming debut in Baltimore will follow earlier launches in Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Salt Lake City, Houston, Dallas, Detroit and Denver.

