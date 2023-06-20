A+E Works With Ad Client GSK To Produce Meningitis B Awareness Film
Short features Soleil Moon Frye, Melissa Joan Hart
A+E Networks has worked with GFK to produce a short film aimed at generating awareness for Meningitis B.
The film is called I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom’s Quest for Answers, and features Soleil Moon Frye and Melissa Joan Hart as well as medical experts and people impacted by the condition.
Frye, a mother of four children, is passionate about the topic and is advocating to empower parents to talk with their teen’s doctor about meningitis B and vaccination, A+E said.
The film has its premiere on Lifetime digital on June 25. After that, it will appear on the Lifetime cable network.
The film, I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom’s Quest for Answers, is sponsored by GSK as part of the Ask2BSure campaign.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.