A+E Works With Ad Client GSK To Produce Meningitis B Awareness Film

A+E Networks has worked with GFK to produce a short film aimed at generating awareness for Meningitis B.

The film is called I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom’s Quest for Answers, and features Soleil Moon Frye and Melissa Joan Hart as well as medical experts and people impacted by the condition.

Frye, a mother of four children, is passionate about the topic and is advocating to empower parents to talk with their teen’s doctor about meningitis B and vaccination, A+E said.

The film has its premiere on Lifetime digital on June 25. After that, it will appear on the Lifetime cable network.

The film, I Never Thought to Ask: A Mom’s Quest for Answers, is sponsored by GSK as part of the Ask2BSure campaign.