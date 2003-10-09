A&E Working on Arnold Movie

A&E Network is rushing into production on an original biography about actor and California governor-elect Arnold Schwarzenegger.

See Arnold Run

, set to air in 2004, will trace his race for the California governor's office, as well as his 1973 Mr. Olympia campaign. Gerald W. Abrams and Michael Goldstein for Cypress Point Productions will executive-produce, and production is slated to begin early next year.

A&E is also working on an original movie about New York Sen. and former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton.