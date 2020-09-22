A+E Ups Greco to Senior VP Digital Business Development

A+E Networks said it promoted Morgan Greco to senior VP of digital business development from VP digital business development.

Greco, who joined the company in 2013, oversees a team that develops and facilitates monetization and promotional strategies for social media and digital content across A+E's portfolio of brands.

She is based in New York and reports to Mark Garner, executive VP, global content sales and business development.

“Morgan approaches the business as a digital native and has been instrumental in introducing our full slate of programming to new, younger audiences that may not have otherwise seen Kings of Pain or Forged in Fire,” said Garner. “Under her direction, this area of the business has seen substantial growth through an increase in subscribers, viewers and engagement.”

Before joining A+E, Greco worked at Viacom.