A&E Taps Nugent Jamieson as Development Head

A&E chose WB veteran Tana Nugent Jamieson to head its first West Coast development office. Nugent Jamieson, reporting to A&E executive VP and General Manager Bob DeBitetto, will oversee development and production of all original scripted dramas, miniseries, movies and limited series for the network. She will also oversee A&E’s New York-based movie development team.

At The WB, Nugent Jamieson oversaw programs including Everwood, Summerland, Jack & Bobby and Bedford Diaries. She also created and oversaw the network’s first original movie division. Prior to joining The WB, she was vice president for original movies at TBS and an executive producer for NBC Studios.