A+E Taps Greenberg to Run FYI Network

A+E Networks has hired Paul Greenberg as executive VP and general manager of its FYI network.

Greenberg, who had been CEO of millennial women-focused fashion, music and pop culture brand Nylon, will be in charge of all of FYI’s activities, effective Jan. 19.

Jana Bennett launched FYI in 2014 as president of that network and LMN. Bennett was promoted to president of History in September.

FYI’s ratings were up 11% among adults 18-49 and 4% in total viewers during the fourth quarter.

“Paul has his finger on the pulse of the dynamic lifestyle world,” said A+E CEO Nancy Dubuc. “Coupled with his rich background in media and technology, I know he will lead the team to take FYI to the next level in both the linear and digital realms.”

At Nylon, Greenberg lifted video viewership and formed partnerships with Amazon, Endemol and Yahoo.

Before Nylon, Greenberg was with SFX, the Time Lifestyle Group, TV Guide Digital and MediaNet and MTV. He began his career as a sports announcer at 1010 WINS radio in New York.