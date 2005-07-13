A&E Takes Prisoners With New Lineup

A&E is developing two convict-themed pilots, each in the style of one of its existing docu-reality hits.

Restorative Justice (New Line Television) will take its lead from Intervention, following the rehab reality show’s documentary style, this time to give victims the chance to confront convicts who wronged them.

Released (Scott Sternberg Productions) will follow the style of The First 48, which follows homicide detectives in the first two days after a crime. The new show focuses on the first 24 hours after an inmate is released from prison and their struggles to reenter the world often with little or no money and strained family bonds.

Both shows have working titles. Nancy Dubuc and Laura Fleury will executive produce for A&E.

The network has four reality series in production: God or the Girl (five hour episodes, Wolper Organization, Inc.) follows men deciding whether or not to enroll in the seminary; Jackpot Diaries (six hour episodes, Gay Rosenthal Productions) follows people who’ve recently won the lottery; and previously announced Dallas Swat (six one-hour episodes, Granada) and Spying on Myself (six hour episodes Scott Sternberg Productions).

Three original movies in development are: Hitchcock and the making of Psycho (working title), Back in Action, the true story of a soldier who lost his foot in Iraq and then returned and Live From New York, about SNL.

A&E will add two more reality shows to its schedule in 2005-6 – Roller Girls and Random 1.

