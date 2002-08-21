A&E, sister nets to go dark on 9/11

A&E Network and The History Channel, along with their sibling digi-nets, will

go dark for nearly two hours on the morning of Sept. 11 to pay tribute to the

victims.

Beginning at 8:46 a.m. EST, A&E, History, Biography Channel and History

Channel International will scroll names of people who died in the terrorist attacks. The

scroll will run commercial-free for one hour and 43 minutes. Afterwards,

all four channels will resume regular programming.