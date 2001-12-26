A&E sets original-drama block
A&E Network is organizing some of its prized originals into a new
Thursday-night drama block beginning Jan. 3.
The 'A&E Network Studios' block will feature original movies and series
from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, beginning with four-part miniseries Victoria
& Albert.
Other originals slated for reairing include the network's most recent
made-for-TV movie, The Lost Battalion, as well as Murder in
Mesopotamia, Lord Edgware Dies, Jane Austin's Emma, The
Great Gatsby, Lorna Doone, The Big Heist, Murder in a Small
Town, Vanity Fair and Horatio Hornblower.
Next month's The Magnificent Ambersons, which premieres Jan. 13, will
rerun in the block. Future originals -- including another upcoming miniseries,
Shackleton -- will also be showcased.
