A&E sets original-drama block

A&E Network is organizing some of its prized originals into a new

Thursday-night drama block beginning Jan. 3.

The 'A&E Network Studios' block will feature original movies and series

from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST, beginning with four-part miniseries Victoria

& Albert.

Other originals slated for reairing include the network's most recent

made-for-TV movie, The Lost Battalion, as well as Murder in

Mesopotamia, Lord Edgware Dies, Jane Austin's Emma, The

Great Gatsby, Lorna Doone, The Big Heist, Murder in a Small

Town, Vanity Fair and Horatio Hornblower.

Next month's The Magnificent Ambersons, which premieres Jan. 13, will

rerun in the block. Future originals -- including another upcoming miniseries,

Shackleton -- will also be showcased.