A&E sets The Last King

After disappointing ratings for its most recent miniseries, Napoleon,

A&E Network is pushing ahead with a new historical miniseries.

A&E green-lit production on The Last King, a four-part series on

King Charles II.

It is an A&E and British Broadcasting Corp. co-production.

The Last King -- starring Rufus Sewell, Rupert Graves and Diana Rigg -- will

recount Charles II's royal court, his family squabbles and his famous

mistresses.

Napoleon, which aired April 8 and 9,

averaged a 1.5 rating for two nights, according to Nielsen Media Research.