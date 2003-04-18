A&E sets The Last King
After disappointing ratings for its most recent miniseries, Napoleon,
A&E Network is pushing ahead with a new historical miniseries.
A&E green-lit production on The Last King, a four-part series on
King Charles II.
It is an A&E and British Broadcasting Corp. co-production.
The Last King -- starring Rufus Sewell, Rupert Graves and Diana Rigg -- will
recount Charles II's royal court, his family squabbles and his famous
mistresses.
Napoleon, which aired April 8 and 9,
averaged a 1.5 rating for two nights, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.