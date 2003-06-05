A&E sets Hillary Clinton movie
With Sen. Hillary Clinton's memoirs hitting next week, A&E is readying
its own on-screen version of her years in Washington, D.C.
Hillary's Choice, based on Gail Sheehy's best-selling book by the same
name, will be a two-hour original movie and is slated to air in early 2004.
A&E and it's production partners, Carlton America and JAM Pictures, are
fast-tracking development on the project.
The story begins in 1992 when the Clintons arrived in Washington and goes
through Clinton's election to the U.S. Senate.
No word on who will play Hillary, although actress Sharon Stone's name has
been batted around.
