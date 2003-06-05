A&E sets Hillary Clinton movie

With Sen. Hillary Clinton's memoirs hitting next week, A&E is readying

its own on-screen version of her years in Washington, D.C.

Hillary's Choice, based on Gail Sheehy's best-selling book by the same

name, will be a two-hour original movie and is slated to air in early 2004.

A&E and it's production partners, Carlton America and JAM Pictures, are

fast-tracking development on the project.

The story begins in 1992 when the Clintons arrived in Washington and goes

through Clinton's election to the U.S. Senate.

No word on who will play Hillary, although actress Sharon Stone's name has

been batted around.