A&E Sentenced to 450 More Hours of ‘Live PD’

A&E Network has ordered 150 more episodes of Live PD, the high-rated series following law enforcement officers in real time across the country.

Live PD returns for its third season Friday night (Sept. 21), when A&E airs three-hour episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“Live PD has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist in ways we never imaged,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E.

“Our viewers are passionate and are truly engaged with the show. In fact, they have helped law enforcement agencies find missing children and wanted fugitives,” she said. “We want to extend our thanks to our loyal viewers who have dubbed themselves the ‘Live PD Nation,’ along with the communities and law enforcement agencies that have welcomed our cameras into their neighborhoods. The team at Big Fish Entertainment, along with our incredible on-air talent and studio and field crews have masterfully produced a technically challenging show week after week.”

Since its premiere in October 2016, Live PD has grown its total viewers by 150%, hitting a high of 2.7 million total viewers on April 7. On Friday nights in August, Live PD was the No. 1 show on TV, excluding sports, among adults 25-54 and 18-49.

“A&E has been an incredible partner in allowing us to stretch the legs of this growing franchise and, with the scale of this order, to push the envelope of broader access and understanding of law enforcement for viewers,” said Dan Cesareo, executive producer of the show and president of Big Fish, the production company.

Live PD is hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin.

In partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the show’s “Missing” segments highlight the stories of missing children. Tips from Live PD viewers have helped law enforcement recover seven children. The “Wanted” segment, in which law enforcement agencies across the country ask viewers for help in finding suspects wanted in crimes, has led to 11 fugitives being caught.