A+E Sells ‘Live PD’ Spinoff, Other Series, in Belgium

A+E Networks International made a deal with SBS Belgium that includes licensing the first five seasons of Live PD: Police Patrol and seasons three and four of Nightwatch.

Terms were not disclosed. The agreement covers 51 hours of programming.

SBS had previously acquired TV movies and scripted shows from A+E. The unscripted shows will appear on its ZES Channel.

“A+E International is thrilled that SBS will introduce a new audience to our unparalleled catalog of live, factual programming,” said Sarah Hussain, Manager of International Content Sales for A+E Networks. “Series like Live PD: Police Patrol and Nightwatch resonate with global audiences because their stories of everyday heroism are universal.”

Live PD: Police Patrol is a half-hour spinoff of Live PD, the most watched show on cable in the U.S. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Nightwatch, from producer Dick Wolf, follows staffers at the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services unit who try to save lives while covering the the 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. shift.