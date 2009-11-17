A&E, Saget discover America
A&E has greenlit seven episodes of Bob Saget's Strange Days, a nonscripted hourlong skein that will feature the comedian exploring American society off the beaten path.
The quirky travelogue will place Saget with groups that include biker gangs, Amish teenagers, mail-order brides and survivalist cults.
"Bob Saget has been a part of the television landscape for years, but now we'll be seeing him in a completely different light as he travels the country to explore ways of living that most of us know nothing about," said Robert Sharenow, A&E senior VP of nonfiction and alternative programming.
