A&E’s ‘Undercover High’ Looks at Teen Life

A&E Network will premiere Undercover High, a new docuseries that follows seven young adults who embed themselves for a semester in a Kansas high school.



The participants pose as typical students to provide an inside look at what it’s like to be a teenager today. Unaware of each other, they arrive on campus where only the school administrators and select members of the community know their true identities.



From bullying and the pervasiveness of social media to the struggle to excel in the classroom, participants discover the challenges, both new and familiar, facing today’s teens.



The show, from Lucky 8 TV, debuts Oct. 10. A&E is on board for 12 episodes.



“Undercover High serves as an important addition to A&E’s current lineup of honest, raw and boundary-pushing non-fiction programming,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network. “Our goal is that through this unparalleled access, viewers are transported back to high school to prompt important conversations about the issues our youth faces today. We are so grateful to the Topeka school officials, students and the parents for their continued support.”



Dr. Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka Public Schools, was instrumental to the implementation of the project at Highland Park High School.



“It is critical that we understand and support the success of public schools, where all students, regardless of privilege or ethnicity, can access an education,” said Dr. Anderson. “A&E Network has served as a teaching and learning partner with Highland Park High School students and staff who voluntarily choose to participate in a project highlighting experiences in school and identifying issues impacting all youth. Undercover High empowers us to lead courageous conversations focused on improving outcomes, and support students who face various societal challenges providing a deeper understanding of their reality.”



A special half-hour conversation with participants and experts will follow the premiere.



Undercover High is produced for A&E Network by Lucky 8 TV, via its subsidiary Learning Tree Productions. Executive producers for Lucky 8 are Gregory Henry, Kimberly Woodard, Jeff Grogan, Kelly McClurkin, Charlie Marquardt and Amy Goodman Kass. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Brad Holcman and Molly Ebinger.